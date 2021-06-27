Bank of Montreal Can Sells 55,757 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,757 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.15% of Valmont Industries worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth $9,865,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth $9,096,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth $19,014,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth $5,507,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,880,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VMI shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

Shares of VMI opened at $235.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.19. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.80 and a 1-year high of $265.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.