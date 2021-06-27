Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 143,220 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,563,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,220 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.92% of Regency Centers worth $88,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $737,615,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 3,442.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,609,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,750 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 227.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 560,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,811,000 after acquiring an additional 389,853 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 18.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,361,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,925,000 after buying an additional 367,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 6.6% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,693,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,906,000 after buying an additional 350,555 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $106,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,845.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $128,361.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,197.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,521 shares of company stock worth $3,142,997 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $65.06 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 73.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.28.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

REG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

