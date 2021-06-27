Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 848,634 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,880 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $95,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $123.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 1.24. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $129.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

