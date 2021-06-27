Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 317,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,999 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.87% of Penumbra worth $85,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEN. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.71.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $283.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,770.39, a PEG ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.29. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.49 and a twelve month high of $320.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

