Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $86.99 Million Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,464,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 268,743 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $86,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 27,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 58,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank lowered Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James lowered Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. MKM Partners upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

XEC stock opened at $73.05 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 77.70%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

