Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 821,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 63,283 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.22% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $93,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $93.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.91. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.43 and a 12-month high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RARE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.41.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total value of $41,265.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $3,234,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,106,722. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.