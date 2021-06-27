Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,026 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $92,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,870,000 after buying an additional 150,739 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,776,000 after buying an additional 43,927 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,966,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,783,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,071,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,772,000 after acquiring an additional 588,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.75.

CBOE stock opened at $121.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $121.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.00. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,558,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,754,017 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

