Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 29,733 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 471,499 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,733 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $84,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,094,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 13,869 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,845,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 45,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,114,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,598,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PCTY shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Paylocity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.63.

Paylocity stock opened at $193.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 171.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.25. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.75 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

