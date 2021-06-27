BankUnited, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for BankUnited in a research note issued on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BKU. Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Compass Point boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.73.

BKU opened at $44.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.26. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $226.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.00 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in BankUnited by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $76,176.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,499.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $143,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,251.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,927 shares of company stock worth $326,015. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

