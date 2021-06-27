Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $62.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $56.84 on Wednesday. Banner has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $60.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $141.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that Banner will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.66%.

In related news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,467.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Banner by 5.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Banner by 131.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Banner by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Banner by 3.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

