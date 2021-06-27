Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives $46.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,305,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,478,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,560 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 941,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,920,000 after acquiring an additional 559,657 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter worth $18,409,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,038,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,039,000 after acquiring an additional 510,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baozun stock opened at $36.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00. Baozun has a 1-year low of $30.07 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Baozun will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

