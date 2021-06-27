Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,209,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $35,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 67.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 101,404 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 24.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 130,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 397,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $409.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.97. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $32.37.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.92%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

