Barclays PLC Buys 13,937 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,937 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $20,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,462,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $610,591,000 after acquiring an additional 105,975 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,332,000 after acquiring an additional 81,967 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,276,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,565,000 after acquiring an additional 75,191 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 837,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,569,000 after acquiring an additional 17,850 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.22.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $256.24 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $193.02 and a one year high of $281.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

