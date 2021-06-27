Barclays PLC Buys 148,492 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 74.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,492 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Brown & Brown worth $15,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 613,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,373,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,755,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,027,000 after purchasing an additional 34,996 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

NYSE:BRO opened at $53.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.14. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.72 and a fifty-two week high of $54.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

