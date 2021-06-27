Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,824 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $16,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $98.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.40. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

