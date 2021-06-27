Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $15,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,845,000 after buying an additional 324,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,393,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,575,000 after buying an additional 86,478 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 811,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,698,000 after buying an additional 47,649 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 783,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,449,000 after buying an additional 106,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 7.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 571,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,379,000 after buying an additional 38,980 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $138.82 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc. has a one year low of $107.01 and a one year high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -70.11 and a beta of 0.46.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $648,015.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $109,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,517 shares of company stock worth $1,142,405 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAND. TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

