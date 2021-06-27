Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 193,665 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.26% of Unum Group worth $14,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 1,336.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 110.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNM opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.74. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 23.12%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

