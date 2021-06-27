Barclays PLC Sells 53,313 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,313 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Campbell Soup worth $17,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.1% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 646,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,508,000 after purchasing an additional 53,893 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $2,861,000. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $1,003,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 47.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $44.53 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.09.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

CPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.44.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

