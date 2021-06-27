Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.41. Barnes Group posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on B shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:B traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.09. The company had a trading volume of 466,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,866. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.22. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

