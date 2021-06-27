Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of BMWYY opened at $36.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.61. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $39.63.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.