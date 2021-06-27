BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stake Boosted by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in BCE were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 11.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 10.9% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in BCE by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE opened at $49.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $50.90.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

