BeatzCoin One Day Volume Reaches $18.00 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. One BeatzCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $18.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000278 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00100132 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

