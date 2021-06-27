Beazley (LON:BEZ) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on the stock.

BEZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 436.25 ($5.70).

Get Beazley alerts:

LON:BEZ opened at GBX 328.90 ($4.30) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 317.32. The stock has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a PE ratio of -56.71. Beazley has a 1-year low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 459.40 ($6.00).

In other news, insider David Roberts purchased 16,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £49,492.15 ($64,661.81).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.