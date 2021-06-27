Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Benchmark Electronics has a payout ratio of 55.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.10. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.33 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BHE shares. TheStreet raised Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

