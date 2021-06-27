Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,417,385 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,386 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Benefitfocus worth $33,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNFT. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter worth about $6,250,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter worth about $3,643,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter worth about $1,756,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 857.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 99,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefitfocus stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $479.12 million, a P/E ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.10 million. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

BNFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

