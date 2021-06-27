Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,879 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 321,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,487,000 after purchasing an additional 35,683 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 274,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,152,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,166,000 after purchasing an additional 544,295 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 158,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $99.04 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.06. The firm has a market cap of $154.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

