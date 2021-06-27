Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.