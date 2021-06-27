Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 247 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,766,000 after purchasing an additional 592,461 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,032,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,942,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,043,000 after buying an additional 247,800 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,688,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $348.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $328.50. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.01 and a 52 week high of $356.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 175,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.27, for a total transaction of $53,886,368.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,671,138.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 592,227 shares of company stock valued at $188,354,375. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.18.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

