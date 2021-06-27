Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 6,029 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,130 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Target by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Target by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 21.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 11.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 532 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGT opened at $240.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $116.73 and a 12-month high of $241.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.39.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,084 shares of company stock valued at $8,705,658. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

