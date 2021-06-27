B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on July 30th

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

B&G Foods has raised its dividend by 2.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. B&G Foods has a payout ratio of 88.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.2%.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.51. B&G Foods has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.41.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BGS shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

