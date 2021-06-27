BiFi Market Cap Achieves $2.32 Million (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. One BiFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BiFi has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $346,759.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BiFi has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00031388 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00195799 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00033152 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000117 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BiFi uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,442,841 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

BiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

