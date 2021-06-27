Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Holdings Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $18,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 63,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIO opened at $633.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $608.58. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $429.48 and a 52 week high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The business had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

