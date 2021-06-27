BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Trading 3.4% Higher

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE)’s share price traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.44. 32,195 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 37,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BiomX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on BiomX in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of BiomX in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a market cap of $132.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.47.

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BiomX Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BiomX during the first quarter worth $181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BiomX during the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in BiomX during the first quarter worth $2,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

