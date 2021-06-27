Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BDT opened at C$8.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.35. The stock has a market cap of C$466.21 million and a P/E ratio of 10.01. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$5.89 and a 52 week high of C$9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDT. National Bankshares downgraded Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Bird Construction from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.69.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

