Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Achieves Market Cap of $81.38 Million

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded up 25.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be purchased for $180.84 or 0.00544851 BTC on major exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $81.38 million and approximately $474,447.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitball Treasure alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000560 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000105 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000383 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitball Treasure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitball Treasure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.