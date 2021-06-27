Bitcoin Atom Price Reaches $0.0977 on Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $188.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0977 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000038 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

