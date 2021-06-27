Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Hits Market Capitalization of $668.90 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $668.90 million and approximately $19.37 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $38.19 or 0.00116893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.53 or 0.00304633 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00170190 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00008707 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000714 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.