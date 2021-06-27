Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to Issue $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 103.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.0%.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.33. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 39.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In other news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $26,150.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,035.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $41,892.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,567.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,348 shares of company stock worth $268,656. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

