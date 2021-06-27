Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 1,302 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in National Instruments by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,869,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,003,000 after acquiring an additional 53,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National Instruments by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,739,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,164,000 after acquiring an additional 78,215 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in National Instruments by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,409,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,438,000 after acquiring an additional 460,724 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in National Instruments by 18.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,413,000 after acquiring an additional 661,246 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in National Instruments by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,473,000 after acquiring an additional 453,333 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.61 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 1.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.