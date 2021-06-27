Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 1,935 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 44,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 148,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.07 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $107.91 and a 52 week high of $110.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.42.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

