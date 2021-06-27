Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 75,728 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 148.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,728 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.65% of Spok worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Spok by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 233,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spok by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,585 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Spok by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Spok by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Spok by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Spok stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.26. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $12.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

