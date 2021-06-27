Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,273 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 46.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 66,514 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,362,858 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,768,000 after buying an additional 300,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth $841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.98. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $930.75 million, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 3.22.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $234.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.60 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLCA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays cut U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Silica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

In other news, Director William Jennings Kacal acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $489,250. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

