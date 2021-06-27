Blair William & Co. IL Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 198,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth about $76,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth about $76,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth about $83,000. 38.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLOV shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America downgraded Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $12.97 on Friday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.33 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

