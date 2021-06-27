BMO Capital Markets Raises Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $330.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $302.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ACN. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.14.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE ACN opened at $294.66 on Friday. Accenture has a 1-year low of $210.15 and a 1-year high of $297.80. The stock has a market cap of $187.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total value of $1,498,626.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,521,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,048 shares of company stock worth $6,328,010 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 6.4% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.