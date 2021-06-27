BMO Capital Markets Raises Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $150.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DRI. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of DRI opened at $144.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.90. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $149.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $734,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.