Bodycote (LON:BOY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 859 ($11.22). Bodycote shares last traded at GBX 852 ($11.13), with a volume of 130,981 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BOY shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 731.43 ($9.56).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,260.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 829.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

