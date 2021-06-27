Boliden AB (publ)’s (BOLIF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.06. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $40.37.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.