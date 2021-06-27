BOLT Hits Market Cap of $3.21 Million (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last week, BOLT has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOLT has a market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $7,305.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00051008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00019462 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.54 or 0.00580707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00036947 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

