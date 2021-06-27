Boson Protocol Price Reaches $0.74 (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 32.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. In the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00002259 BTC on exchanges. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $20.69 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.27 or 0.00374468 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003085 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00015951 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.94 or 0.00976766 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,057,451 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.