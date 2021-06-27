Boyd Group Services Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.141 per share on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$226.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$218.79. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$184.84 and a 1 year high of C$245.00.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$533.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$574.48 million. Research analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 4.9200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian set a C$250.00 target price on Boyd Group Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$263.00 to C$248.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$248.92.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.