Boyd Group Services Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.141 per share on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.
Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$226.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$218.79. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$184.84 and a 1 year high of C$245.00.
Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$533.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$574.48 million. Research analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 4.9200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Boyd Group Services Company Profile
Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
